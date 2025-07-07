Sawan 2025 Month: Key Dates, Vrat Rules, Mantras and Ritual Practices

One of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, Sawan (also known as Shravan), is dedicated entirely to the worship of Lord Shiva. This spiritually significant period draws devotees into deep prayer, fasting, and rituals aimed at seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

In 2025, Sawan will begin on July 11 and end on August 9, based on the Purnimanta calendar followed in most North Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. According to this calendar, the first day of Sawan begins from Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month.

However, in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa, where the Amanta calendar is followed, Sawan 2025 will begin on July 25 and end on August 23.

Sawan Somwar Vrat 2025: Dates for North India

The Shravan Somwar Vrat, observed every Monday during Sawan, holds deep spiritual value. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and offer special prayers to Lord Shiva. The four Mondays in North India during Sawan 2025 fall on:

July 14 – First Somwar Vrat

July 21 – Second Somwar Vrat

July 28 – Third Somwar Vrat

August 4 – Fourth Somwar Vrat

Significance of Sawan Month

Sawan is believed to be the most auspicious time to connect with Lord Shiva. It is believed that sincere prayers and devotion during this month can relieve devotees of past sins, fulfill desires, and bring inner peace. Rituals are performed to offer Panchamrit and Ganga Jal to the Shivling, and devotees chant mantras and sing hymns such as the Shiva Chalisa and Shravan Maas Katha.

Puja Rituals During Sawan

The day of puja begins early with a holy bath followed by cleaning of the house and puja room. An idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is placed on a wooden platform. Devotees light a desi ghee diya, chant Vedic mantras, and recite the Shiva Chalisa. Offerings are made to the Shivling, including Panchamrit (a mix of milk, curd, sugar, honey, and ghee), followed by Ganga Jal.

The Shivling is decorated with flowers, Bilva Patra, white sweets, chandan, akshat, and itra. Many devotees also visit Shiva temples and perform abhishekams with great devotion.

Sawan is not just a religious observance but a month of personal discipline, spiritual focus, and community bonding, observed with unwavering faith across India.