July 29 Nagpur Schools Holiday for Nag PANCHAMI 2025!

The district education department in Nagpur has directed all schools, including those affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), to observe a holiday on July 29 (Tuesday) on account of Nag Panchami. This decision comes after some CBSE schools were found not declaring the festival as a holiday, despite it being included in the official holiday list for the current academic year.

Uniformity Among Schools

The directive was issued by District Education Officer Rohini Kumbhar, who reminded all schools to strictly follow the holiday calendar approved earlier this year. The CBSE Schools Staff Welfare Association (CSSWA) had pointed out the discrepancy and urged the district administration to ensure uniformity among CBSE schools regarding holidays.

The CSSWA president, Deepali Dably, had stated that none of the CBSE schools in the Nagpur region had declared a holiday on Nag Panchami, despite the education department's directives. Following the latest letter from the education department, several CBSE schools in Nagpur have already issued holiday notices to parents and staff, ensuring compliance with the directive for July 29.

The district education department has asked all block and cluster-level education officers to confirm that schools comply with the holiday and warned that any violations would be taken seriously. This move aims to ensure that all schools in Nagpur adhere to the approved holiday calendar and provide a uniform schedule for students and staff.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather: Incessant Rains Trigger Traffic Woes, Yellow Alert Issued