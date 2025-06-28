July 1 Schools Holiday or not?

The monsoon is causing havoc all over India, and parents and children are asking themselves whether or not schools will close down on July 1. The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain warnings across some of the states, and officials are considering declaring holidays.

States That Are Preparing for Heavy Rainfall

Some states are putting in place measures to receive the impending heavy rainfall:

Odisha: The IMD has forecasted heavy rain over Odisha until July 4, which is of concern regarding school shutdowns. Orange and Yellow warnings have been put out across several districts.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh: A cyclonic wind belt over southwestern Rajasthan and a trough line up to Bangladesh could lead to heavy rain, which can hamper school timings.

Jharkhand and West Bengal: The trough line going through these two states could result in heavy rain, compelling schools to be closed.

Kerala and Karnataka: Schools in parts receiving heavy rain could be closed, but as of July 1, no special warnings have been issued for these two states.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Schools in rain-heavy districts could be closed as a precaution.

Maharashtra: Regions affected by floods, particularly in Pune and Mumbai, can expect schools to be closed.

Staying Informed

For parents to keep their wards safe, they should:

Monitor official statements from the school authorities and state government websites.

Watch local television news and weather forecasts for up-to-date information about rain and school closures.

Monitor notices from the district authorities, particularly in regions that are under Yellow or Orange alerts.

Exercise their judgment in making decisions as to whether to take their child to school or not, keeping their safety as top priority.

No Uniform Decision

Not all schools have announced the holidays on July 1; some will be open. Parents should expect different decisions based on schools and states.

States with No Holidays Announced

Some states have not made any announcement of school holidays on July 1:

Delhi: Schools are already on a summer vacation ahead of schedule, and no further holidays have been declared.

As the weather condition keeps changing, parents must be cautious and ensure the safety of their child. Being informed and prepared, parents can make sure that their child's schooling is not unduly affected by the rains of the monsoon season.

