Ram Gopal Varma Calls Kannappa a Masterclass, Vishnu Manchu Reacts

Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu is riding high on praise from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) for his role in the recently released mythological action-drama Kannappa. Manchu shared an emotional WhatsApp message from RGV on X today, captioning it, "This text message is like a dream come true for the actor in me.," reflecting his gratitude.

RGV’s Glowing Review

Ram Gopal Varma’s message begins with an admission of his personal disinterest in films centered on gods and devotees, stating, "To start with I am not into both gods and devotees, and because of that I will never ever see a film which deals with such subject matter." However, he makes an exception for Kannappa, crediting Manchu’s performance for changing his perspective. RGV recounts watching the original film four times in his college days—not for its subject but for its hero, heroine, and songs—yet praises Manchu for embodying the character of Thinnadu (Kannappa) with a temple-like faith and ferocity.

The director singles out the climax, where Kannappa offers his eyes to stop the bleeding of the Shiva lingam, describing it as a heart-wrenching scene that elevated Manchu’s acting to new heights. Despite his atheistic views, RGV admits, "I am glad that you made me love it." He further lauds Manchu’s raw sincerity and the emotional depth portrayed, calling it a "masterclass" and a "canvas of anguish with a painting of reverence."

A Personal Touch

The message takes an even more personal turn as RGV reveals the impact of Manchu’s performance on him during a challenging time. He writes, "Ramu Garu! You just made me cry. I have been holding my tears for a lot time. Not to lose it because I believed I can sail through. This has been one of the most challenging time in my life and everywhere I turned, everyone were either in doubt or hate." This candid confession adds a layer of authenticity to the praise, suggesting that Manchu’s portrayal resonated deeply with the director on a human level.

Kannappa Receives Mixed Yet Promising Reviews

The film, which blends mythological storytelling with high-octane action and drama, has been running for over three hours and features a notable cameo by Prabhas, drawing crowds to theaters. While some reviews, like that from Krishna Boss on X, describe the first half as average and the second half as superb, RGV’s endorsement focuses solely on Manchu’s transformative performance. The movie’s release has been met with optimism, with hopes of a strong box office run despite the trend of big-budget Telugu films quickly moving to streaming platforms.