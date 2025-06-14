JoSAA Round 1 Cutoff 2025 Released: Check IIT Cutoff Ranks Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 1 cutoff of 2025 on June 14, 2025. The cutoff ranks of different institutes, such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs, can now be checked on the official JoSAA portal. This year, the JoSAA counseling process will include six rounds, giving students a chance to get a seat in their dream institute more than once.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Schedule and Rules

JoSAA counseling schedule has been released, and students can find the complete schedule on the official website. The counseling process will be seat allotment, seat confirmation, online reporting, and fee payment. Once all rounds are completed, any vacant seats will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) counseling.

IIT Cutoff Ranks for Round 1

The Round 1 cutoff ranks have been made available for some of the IITs, such as IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. For instance, the cutoff ranks for Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Madras are as below:

OPEN (Gender-Neutral): 79-171

OPEN (Female-only): 369-805

Likewise, the cutoff ranks for Aerospace Engineering at IIT Bombay are:

OPEN (Gender-Neutral): 1195-2305

OPEN (Female-only): 4812-5994

How to Check JoSAA Cutoff 2025

To check the JoSAA cutoff 2025, students can follow these steps:

Go to the official JoSAA website , josaa.nic.in.

Tap on the "eServices" tab and choose "OR-CR 2025."

Choose the round, institute type, institute name, academic program, and seat type/category.

Click the "Submit" button to see the cutoff ranks.

Next Steps in JoSAA Counselling

Students, after Round 1, will be able to attend later rounds of counseling for admission to their desired institute. Students are recommended to visit the official website periodically for notifications regarding the counseling schedule and cutoff ranks.

The JoSAA counseling process is an important process in the admission process for IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. The students are advised to remain updated and adhere to the instructions with care to provide a seamless counseling process.

Also read: TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025: Expected date and Direct link!