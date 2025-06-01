JEE Advanced 2025 Results on June 2 at 10 AM at jeeadv.ac.in

The results of the JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be released tomorrow, June 2, at 10 AM. The exam was conducted on May 18 by IIT Kanpur for admission to B.Tech, B.S., and Integrated courses across 23 IITs. Around 40,000 students from Telugu states appeared for this important exam.

This year, there are 17,760 seats available across all IITs. Candidates can check their results on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. To check results, follow these steps:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Results” link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit to view your scorecard.

Download and save the scorecard for counseling.

The JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counseling will begin from June 3, 2025, at 5 PM. Students can lock their choices in the first phase until June 11. Seat allocation will take place in six rounds on June 14, 21, 28 and July 4, 10, and 16.

This year, 127 institutes are participating in JoSAA counseling, including:

23 IITs

31 NITs

26 IIITs

47 Other Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

Candidates interested in B.Arch programs must appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025, scheduled for June 5. Only those who qualified in JEE Advanced can take this test.

IIT Kanpur has already released the preliminary answer key and response sheets. Candidates can download them from the official JEE Advanced portal.

For more updates, students should visit the JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in regularly.