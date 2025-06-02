JEE 2025 Results: Meet Rajit Gupta, Who Scored 100 Percentile in Both JEE Main Sessions

In a breathtaking exhibition of intellectual brilliance, Kota student Rajit Gupta has topped the JEE Advanced 2025 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 1 and an astonishing 332 marks out of 360. What makes Rajit stand out among his competitors is his unorthodox method of preparing for the exam. Unlike most candidates who follow strict study timetables, Rajit took on a flexible study schedule, learning only when he was in the mood and doing his level best.

Kota, the city famous for being an engineering aspirant hub, has again delivered one of its top-ranked students. Rajit's success is a reflection of the city's capability to develop talent and deliver outstanding results. With proper guidance from the Allen Career Institute, Rajit was able to harness his potential and fulfill his dream.

Rajit's brilliance is not limited to the JEE Advanced test. He has represented India in the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) 2024 in Malaysia and won a bronze medal, and has also been chosen for the exclusive Orientation-Cum-Selection Camps (OCSC) in Junior Science, Astronomy, and Physics. Rajit's success hinges on his capacity to stay concentrated and motivated, along with his love for studying.

For Rajit, the solution to his success is his ability to remain happy and on track. "Happiness is the biggest factor that helped me do well," he explains. Instead of worrying about marks, Rajit focused on fixing his errors and developing a solid foundation in every subject. His time management solution is simple: persistent practice and an open mind to learn.

Rajit's achievement is also a reflection of the faith that his family has in him. His parents, Deepak Gupta and Dr. Shruti Agarwal have played an important role in motivating him to follow his dreams. "Their belief in me made all the difference," Rajit admits.

Now that the JEE Advanced results have been announced, attention is turned to the counseling process of JoSAA 2025, which starts on June 3. Successful candidates will fight for seats in top colleges such as IITs, NITs, and IIITs. This reminder is helpful, as Rajit's tale is an example of how success in competitive exams does not only depend on rigorous preparation, but also on maintaining a cool head, concentration, and determination.

