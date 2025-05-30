JAC 12th Result 2025 Release Date and Time: May 31, 2025

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is going to announce the JAC 12th result 2025 for Science and Commerce streams on May 31, 2025. Students are able to verify their results on the official websites jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, by providing their valid roll code and roll number.

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2025

To verify the JAC 12th result 2025, students may follow these steps:

Go to the official website at jacresults.com

Click the link 'Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result- 2025'.

Enter your roll number and roll code on the JAC 12th result 2025 login page.

Click on submit to see your result.

Download and preserve your JAC 12th result 2025 for further reference.

Important Details

JAC 12th result 2025 for Science and Commerce will be available at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Students may also get their results on Digilocker.

JAC 12th result 2025 for the Arts stream will come out next week.

The JAC 10th and 12th board exams 2025 were held by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

The JAC 10th result 2025 was announced on May 27, 2025.

Stay Updated

Students are requested to update themselves regularly on the official website for any updates on the JAC 12th result 2025. Students can now get access to their scores as the results will be declared tomorrow, and proceed with their academic plans accordingly.

