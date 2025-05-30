Osmania University Results 2025 Out: Direct Link Available

Osmania University has announced the semester results of different undergraduate courses, such as BSc, BBA, BA, BCom, LLB, BCom LLB, and many more, for the April/May exams. Now, students can view their results online on the university's official website, osmania.ac.in.

How to Check Osmania University Results 2025

To see the results, students can follow the steps below:

Go to the official website of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

Search for the Examination Result section on the homepage.

Choose the concerned course and click on it.

Provide the Hall Ticket Number and click on "Submit."

The result will be exhibited on the screen, and students can save it for future use.

Direct Links to Osmania University Results 2025

The results have been directly made available through links for different courses, i.e., UG and PG courses. It can be accessed by clicking on the respective link. Results for some of the courses that have been released are as follows:

BSc (Hons) CBCS Semesters IV and VI (Regular) and I to VI (Backlog)

BBA (CBCS) Semesters IV and VI (Regular) and I to VI (Backlog)

BA (CBCS) IV and VI Semesters (Regular) and I to VI Semesters (Backlog)

BCom (CBCS) IV and VI Semesters (Regular) and I to VI Semesters (Backlog)

LLB Honours 3YDC CBCS

BCom LLB 5YDC Non-CBCS and CBCS

BBA LLB 5YDC Non-CBCS and CBCS

BA LLB 5YDC Non-CBCS

ME M.Tech II Sem Regular and Backlog

BPharmacy PCI

MCA CBCS 2 Years

About Osmania University

Osmania University is a renowned institution in Hyderabad, Telangana. Founded in 1918, the university is named after its founder, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Osman Ali Khan. Osmania University provides a comprehensive lineup of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and doctoral courses in diverse subjects. Osmania University is accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and is highly regarded for its academic excellence.

Key Takeaways

Osmania University has announced semester results for different courses at the undergraduate level.

The students can view their results online on the university's official website.

Direct result links are available for different courses.

The students can download their results usingtheir Hall Ticket Number.

Using the above steps, students can easily view their results and remain informed about their academic performance.

