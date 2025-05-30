Ilaiyaraaja’s Shocking Claim Goes Viral: No One Like Me in the World

One of the legendary composers to have ever been born on Indian soil, Ilaiyaraaja has made millions and millions of fans across the world with his soul-stirring music. Irrespective of the age, Ilaiyaraaja and his songs have fans, and for every situation that a person faces in life, there is a Raja song to relate to.

From heartbreak to utter joy, Ilaiyaraaja's songs remain memorable for music lovers and motivated many to take up film composition. Composers like Devi Sri Prasad have openly admitted their love and adulation for the Music Maestro and how it inspired them to produce better music.

Recently, Ilaiyaraaja composed music for Rajendra Prasad's movie Shashtipoorthi, garnering widespread appreciation for the film's songs. Ilaiyaraaja boldly claimed in a promotional interview that no one will be like him in the future.

Ilaiyaraaja thinks he must speak for himself, saying no one was like him before or will be after. The musical legend also added that there are too many great people in the field of music, but none of them have what he has. Ilaiyaraaja says that all the musical greats were students once and learned music from their gurus.

But that wasn't the case with Ilaiyaraaja. Music came naturally to him, and despite being born in a remote village, he reached this level with sheer talent. Having composed thousands of memorable songs, there's less surprise when someone like Ilaiyaraaja makes this statement. Ilaiyaraaja was also quick to admit that he became legendary because God is by his side, and he believes in divine intervention.

Ilaiyaraaja's bold claim has gone viral on the internet, prompting people to share various opinions about it. Some call Ilaiyaraaja's comments overconfident, but most others say that he has reached a level where he can say anything, and that will be worth it. The musical maestro's frank take on his legacy has sparked an interesting online debate.