Indian Army Agniveer Result Date 2025: When and Where to check?

The Indian Army will soon declare the result of Indian Army Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for the Agniveer recruitment process. The aspirants who sat for the exam are keenly waiting for the result, which will confirm whether they are eligible for the subsequent round of the selection process or not.

Expected Timeline for Result Announcement

Though the date of the announcement of the result has not been stated, it is expected that the result will be made public on the website of the Indian Army by July 2025. The written test was held between June 30 to July 10, 2025, all over the country, and the result will be announced in the form of a PDF file on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Agniveer Exam Details

The Indian Army Agniveer examination was organized in 13 languages so that a wide range of candidates could take it. The exam was conducted for various vacancies, such as Agniveer (General Duty), Tradesman, Agniveer Tech, and Agniveer Tradesman GD Women Military Police, to mention a few.

Procedure to Download the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

When the results come out, candidates can proceed as mentioned below to download their results:

Go to the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Click on the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 link.

Enter your login details to view the result.

Download the result PDF file and check your score.

Have a hard copy of the result kept for reference.

Next Stage of Selection Process

Those candidates who qualify the written exam will be invited for document verification and medical/trade tests. The Indian Army will issue a separate schedule for these tests, and candidates should visit the official website regularly for updates.

Important Points of Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025

Organization: Indian Army

Post Name: Agniveer (General Duty), Tradesman, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Tradesman GD Women Military Police, and others

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (Online)

Exam Date: June 30 to July 10, 2025

Result Status: Expected

Official Website: joinindianarmy.nic.in

By following the official website and keeping themselves updated, candidates can ensure that they do not miss any relevant notifications for the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025.

