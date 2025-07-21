Indian Bank Invites Applications for 1,500 Apprentice Positions – Eligibility, Fees, and How to Apply

Indian Bank has announced the recruitment of 1,500 apprentices across various states in India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official portals before the last date, August 7, 2025.

Who Can Apply?

Candidates must be citizens of India, Nepal, Bhutan, or Tibetan refugees settled in India. Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age as of July 1, 2025. The upper age limit applies to General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, while age relaxations are offered to other categories as follows:

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities): 10 years

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government. The degree or passing certificate should be dated on or after April 1, 2021.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online via the official Indian Bank website indianbank.in or the recruitment portal ibpsonline.ibps.in/ibajun25.

Application Process:

Visit the recruitment portal and register.

Complete the application form.

Upload required documents — photograph, left thumb impression, signature, and handwritten declaration.

Pay the application fee online.

Application Fees:

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175 + GST

Other Categories: Rs 800 + GST

Candidates are also required to register directly with their respective banks after the initial application process.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment will be conducted in two stages:

Online Test:

The test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions covering five key subjects:

Reasoning Aptitude (15 questions)

Computer Language (10 questions)

English Language (25 questions)

Quantitative Aptitude (25 questions)

General Awareness (with a focus on the banking sector) (25 questions)

Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT):

Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in the local language of the state where they apply. This test will assess reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension skills.

Only candidates who clear both stages will be shortlisted for the final appointment as Apprentices at Indian Bank.