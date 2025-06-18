IIT Madras Woos JEE Toppers With Free Flights and Guided Campus Tour

In a first, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has invited the top 200 all-India rankers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 to visit its Chennai campus. Interestingly, the institute will cover the airfare for both the student and one accompanying parent.

Each year, several IITs attempt to attract top rankers through outreach campaigns, alumni interactions, and personal counselling sessions. This year, IIT Madras has gone a step further by sponsoring flight tickets, making its outreach more personal and impactful.

The prestigious institution has planned guided campus tours, faculty interactions, lab visits, hostel walkthroughs, and opportunities to meet current students and alumni. The visiting rankers will also get a glimpse of IIT-M’s recent strides in cutting-edge research, innovation labs, entrepreneurship initiatives, and global collaborations.

This initiative aims to give India’s brightest engineering aspirants a first-hand experience of campus life, academic infrastructure, and the multitude of opportunities available at one of the country’s leading institutions.

Speaking to the media, an IIT Madras official said, “We want to create a welcoming experience and show students what life here is really like—not just in terms of academics, but also community, research, and support.”

The JEE Advanced 2025 results were declared on June 2. Of the 1.8 lakh candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, over 54,000 qualified for ranking.