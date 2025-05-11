IIT Kharagpur's Expert Panel to Focus on Campus Suicides and Mental Health

IIT Kharagpur has formed a special 10-member committee to address growing mental health concerns on campus after witnessing four student suicides within a year. The move comes as the institute faces mounting pressure to ensure student well-being and create a more supportive environment.

The panel includes a mix of experts such as psychologists, counsellors, educationists, legal professionals, former police officers and alumni, tasked with identifying the root causes behind the mental health challenges affecting students, faculty and staff. The committee will review academic pressures, institutional gaps and social stressors contributing to emotional distress on campus.

According to the administration, the team will submit its recommendations within three months, after evaluating current mental health support systems and suggesting reforms. Stakeholder interaction will be a key part of the process, ensuring diverse perspectives are heard.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive space for everyone at IIT-Kharagpur,” said a spokesperson from the institute.

The initiative follows the tragic deaths of Md Asif Qamar and Aniket Walkar, both civil engineering students, in May and April 2025. Earlier, Shaon Malik, a third-year undergraduate, died by suicide in his hostel room. In June 2024, final-year student Devika Pillai from the biotechnology department also died by suicide.

This committee marks a proactive step by IIT Kharagpur to better understand and respond to the mental health crisis affecting its academic community, aiming to prevent further tragedies and strengthen emotional support across the institute.