IIM Visakhapatnam Research Associate Jobs: Application process, Eligibility and Salary!

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam is calling for applications for non-faculty positions on a contractual basis. The institute is seeking to fill four Research Associate posts, and candidates interested in the same can apply.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the following qualifications to apply for the Research Associate post:

A Bachelor's degree in Technology (Computer Science) with 55% marks

A Postgraduate degree and Ph.D. in the concerned field

Proven job experience and expertise in research, data analysis, and academic writing

Selection Process

The selection process will be through shortlisting and an interview for the post of Research Associate. The candidates who are found eligible will be shortlisted, and the final selection shall be made on the basis of their performance in the interview.

Salary

The selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs. 35,000 per month.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post of Research Associate by sending in their applications before the given deadline. The deadline to send in applications is June 12, 2025.

Advantages of Joining IIM Visakhapatnam

Joining IIM Visakhapatnam is associated with several advantages, including:

Chance to work in a distinguished organization

A working environment that is collaborative as well as dynamic

State-of-the-art infrastructure as well as facilities

Chance to work on research as well as academic projects

Duties of a Research Associate

As a Research Associate in IIM Visakhapatnam, the chosen candidate will perform the following tasks:

Carrying out research and analysis in the concerned area

Gathering and processing data

Publication of research papers

Working in association with faculty members and other researchers

Working on academic and research projects

Conclusion

IIM Visakhapatnam is providing a wonderful opportunity to researchers and academics to become part of the institute as Research Associates. With a good pay package and an energetic work environment, this position is perfect for people who are interested in research and academics. The interested candidates should send their applications before the deadline to get a chance to be a part of it.

