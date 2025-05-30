RBSE 5th Result 2025 Declared: Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
The long wait is finally over for students of Class 5 under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). As per official reports, the RBSE 5th Class Result 2025 will be declared today, May 30, 2025, at 12:30 PM.
The Rajasthan Department of Education will make the announcement, and the official update is expected shortly on the department’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Students are advised to closely monitor the official portal for the latest updates and notifications.
Where to Check RBSE Class 5 Result 2025?
Once declared, students can check their results on the following official websites:
- rajshaladarpan.nic.in (Shala Darpan Portal)
- rajpsp.nic.in (PSP Portal)
- rajresults.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Check RBSE 5th Class Result 2025 Online?
Follow these easy steps to check your Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result:
- Visit the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the “RBSE Class 5 Result 2025” link on the homepage
- Enter your roll number and other necessary details
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
- Download or take a printout for future reference
Important Note for Students:
Keep your roll number and other exam credentials ready in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. Students are also advised to regularly refresh the official website around the result time for real-time updates.