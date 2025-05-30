RBSE 5th Result 2025 Declared: Check Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The long wait is finally over for students of Class 5 under the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). As per official reports, the RBSE 5th Class Result 2025 will be declared today, May 30, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

The Rajasthan Department of Education will make the announcement, and the official update is expected shortly on the department’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Students are advised to closely monitor the official portal for the latest updates and notifications.

Where to Check RBSE Class 5 Result 2025?

Once declared, students can check their results on the following official websites:

How to Check RBSE 5th Class Result 2025 Online?

Follow these easy steps to check your Rajasthan Board Class 5 Result:

Visit the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the “RBSE Class 5 Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and other necessary details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download or take a printout for future reference

Important Note for Students:

Keep your roll number and other exam credentials ready in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. Students are also advised to regularly refresh the official website around the result time for real-time updates.