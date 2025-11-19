IICSI CSEET 2025 Result Tomorrow, Nov 20: Direct link and Step-by-step guide!

The wait is almost over for CSEET November 2025 candidates! The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced that the results will be declared tomorrow, November 20, 2025. If you've appeared for the exams held on November 8, 2025, here's what you need to know.

Result Declaration Time

The results will be available on the official ICSI website from 2 PM onwards. You can download your individual scorecards and marks statements using your application number and date of birth.

How to Download Your Scorecard

To access your CSEET November 2025 result, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Official Website: Head to https://icsi.edu/home / the official website of ICSI.

/ the official website of ICSI. Click on the Result Link: Look for the CSEET November 2025 result link and click on it.

Login: Enter your application number and date of birth to access your result.

View and Download: Your CSEET 2025 scorecard will be displayed; download it for future reference.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, and good luck with your results!