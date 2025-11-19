Railway RRB NTPC Result 2025, RRB Group D City Intimation Slip Released: Check Live Updates Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Group D recruitment exam 2025, enabling registered candidates to view their allotted exam city ahead of the computer-based test (CBT).

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Check Details

Candidates can now download their RRB Group D city intimation slip 2025 from the official websites of their respective RRB zones. Additionally, SC and ST candidates can access their travel authority documents through the same portal.

The RRB Group D Level 1 CBT, under the 7th Pay Matrix, will be conducted from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026. According to the official schedule, e-Call Letters will be available four days before the individual exam date mentioned in the city slip.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Date and Time

Meanwhile, candidates awaiting the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Result 2025 can expect the results to be declared soon. Once released, the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025, along with scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks, will be available on the official regional RRB websites.

Following the announcement, the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Merit List 2025 will be published, featuring the names of candidates shortlisted after the CBT and document verification rounds. The region-wise merit list PDF will be made available online on the RRB portals.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC UG recruitment drive 2025 aims to fill a total of 3,445 vacancies, distributed as follows:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts

Trains Clerk: 72 posts

Candidates who appeared for the exam will soon be able to check their selection status once the merit list is released.