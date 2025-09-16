IGNOU Extends July 2025 Admission Deadline to September 30

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced an extension for the July 2025 session admission deadline. Students now have until September 30, 2025, to apply for various Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs. This extension provides another opportunity for students who missed the original admission deadline. However, it does not apply to certificate courses or semester-based programs.

How to Apply for IGNOU Admission 2025

Students interested in enrolling for the ODL courses can complete their applications through the official portal at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. For those interested in online programs, the application can be submitted via ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. To apply, follow the steps below:

Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in.

Click on the “Register Online” tab and select “Fresh Admissions.”

Choose “New Registration” to start your application.

Enter basic details like your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and home address.

Create a unique username and password for your account, then click Submit.

Check your email and mobile for the login details sent by IGNOU. Use these credentials to log in to your account.

Once logged in, choose the program you wish to pursue (either ODL or online mode).

Complete the registration form and submit it. Make sure to save or print the confirmation for future reference.

IGNOU Registration Fee for 2025

It’s important to note that the registration fee is non-refundable. Once paid, the registration fee cannot be returned, regardless of whether the admission is later cancelled.

Admission Cancellation Policy

If students wish to cancel their admission, they should be aware of the following policies:

If cancellation occurs before the confirmation of admission, the programme fee will be refunded in full.

If the admission is cancelled after confirmation, a 15% fee deduction (up to a maximum of ₹2,000) will be applied, and the remaining amount will be refunded.

For students who have opted for a soft copy of study materials (SLM), only the registration fee will be deducted upon cancellation.

IGNOU Refund Policy 2025

Here are the key points regarding the refund policy:

If a student is eligible for a fee exemption and has only paid the registration fee and development fee, only the development fee will be refunded.

No refunds will be processed if more than 60 days have passed since the final date of admission.

Documents Required for IGNOU Admission 2025

Students must upload the following documents as part of the application process:

Passport-sized photograph (under 100 KB)

Signature scan (under 100 KB)

Scanned copy of educational certificates (under 200 KB)

Experience certificate (if applicable, under 200 KB)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC, if applicable, under 200 KB)

This extended deadline gives students who missed the original date another chance to apply and pursue their academic goals with IGNOU. Make sure to check the official website for any further updates and instructions.

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