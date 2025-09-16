Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Dates Announced — Check Now

India’s top e-commerce giant Flipkart has officially revealed the dates for its much-awaited annual shopping extravaganza, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2025. The mega sale will start on September 23, while Flipkart Plus and Black members will enjoy exclusive early access from September 22, a full day before the official launch.

Ahead of the main sale, Early Bird Deals rolled out on September 8, sparking huge excitement across categories like beauty, fashion, and electronics.

For the first time, Flipkart Minutes, the company’s 10-minute delivery service, will be a part of TBBD. Covering 19 cities and 3,000 pincodes, the service promises lightning-fast delivery of products. Customers can look forward to blockbuster offers on smartphones, AI laptops, 4K TVs, and premium Korean beauty brands at competitive prices.

This year, Flipkart is placing a special emphasis on emerging cities. Through Shopsy, shoppers will get access to deals starting from just ₹29, along with 100% SuperCoin rewards. To boost festive operations, Flipkart has also created 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs and added 400 new micro-fulfillment centers, ensuring faster and smoother deliveries across India.

Adding to the excitement, shoppers can benefit from exclusive bank tie-ups, cashback offers, no-cost EMIs, and UPI discounts. With these initiatives, Flipkart is gearing up to transform The Big Billion Days 2025 into more than just a shopping festival—making it a true celebration of India’s digital-first future.