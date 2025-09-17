Gold and Silver Prices Today, September 17: Check Latest 22K and 24K Rates in Major Cities

Gold and Silver Prices Today, Septebmer 17: Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, September 17, as investors booked profits after the yellow metal touched a record high in the previous session on hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut.

In Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,710 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,02,400 per 10 grams. Silver, meanwhile, was available at ₹1,32,000 per kilogram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.23% lower at ₹1,09,900 per 10 grams, while silver slipped 1.02% to ₹1,27,503 per kg in the early trade.

City-Wise Gold Prices on September 17

Delhi: 22K at ₹1,02,550 | 24K at ₹1,11,860

22K at ₹1,02,550 | 24K at ₹1,11,860 Patna: 22K at ₹1,02,450 | 24K at ₹1,11,760

22K at ₹1,02,450 | 24K at ₹1,11,760 Mumbai: 22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710

22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710 Hyderabad: 22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710

22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710 Chennai: 22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710

22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710 Bengaluru: 22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710

22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710 Kolkata: 22K at ₹1,02,400 | 24K at ₹1,11,710

Gold prices are expected to remain volatile in the near term, with global investors closely watching the US Fed’s next move. Silver too may continue to reflect global market trends.