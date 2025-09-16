September 17, 2025: School Holiday List for Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, and More

Heavy rain in Maharashtra and various areas of India has led authorities to announce school holidays in certain districts on September 17, 2025. Districts like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Beed are still receiving heavy rain from weather disturbances since September 14, 2025. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced orange alerts in such districts, calling for caution as there is moderate to heavy rain.

Maharashtra School Holidays

Following the warning, local authorities in hit districts declared the closure of government and private schools, mainly for Classes 1 to 7, to protect students. Parents have been asked to check official school websites and local television channels for any updates since more closures might be announced in case of an intensification of weather conditions.

Other States Declaring School Holidays

Besides Maharashtra, various other states will have holidays on or around September 17, 2025, due to festivals or local circumstances:

Haryana and Punjab: Schools are likely to be closed in some districts for heavy rains or local festivals.

Rajasthan: Some schools will have holidays for Navratri Sthapana, starting from September 22, 2025, although preparation and local observances may cause partial closures beforehand.

Telangana: Schools in districts celebrating Bathukamma starting from September 27 may have early local events affecting school schedules.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools may remain closed for preparations for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday (September 23).

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar: Schools will soon observe holidays for Durga Puja starting on September 29, 2025, but some preparatory closures may occur for community events.

Upcoming Festivals Affecting School Calendars

September 2025 is complete with religious and cultural celebrations that impact school timetables throughout India:

Vishwakarma Puja – September 17, 2025 (extensively celebrated in industrial areas of Maharashtra)

Samvatsari – September 21, 2025 (significant for Jain populations)

Navratri Sthapana – September 22, 2025 (Rajasthan, Gujarat, North India)

Maharaja Hari Singh's Birthday – September 23, 2025 (Jammu & Kashmir)

Mahalaya Amavasya – September 27, 2025 (Eastern states)

Bathukamma – September 27, 2025 (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh)

Durga Puja – September 29-30, 2025 (West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura)

These festival-based holidays enable students to join celebrations, while regional climatic conditions, especially excess rain, continue to impact school closures in the affected districts.

Advisory for Parents and Students

Parents and students in Maharashtra and other states affected by heavy rainfall or festival-related shutdowns should remain informed through official school announcements, district administration notifications, and local news networks. Safety is the priority, and schools may close at short notice based on weather conditions.

Conclusion

September 17, 2025, is a combination of festival and weather-based school holidays in India. While Maharashtra regions like Mumbai, Pune, and Beed experience closures due to rains, other Indian states will witness festival holidays like Vishwakarma Puja, Bathukamma, and Navratri and Durga Puja preparations. Being aware keeps students safe and allows families to plan for religious and cultural festivals.

Also read: Navratri 2025: Why Barley is Sown During Ghatasthapana Ritual