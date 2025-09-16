Navratri 2025: Why Barley is Sown During Ghatasthapana Ritual

Shardiya Navratri in 2025 will begin on September 22, 2025, and will be celebrated with devotion across India. The nine-day festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, holds immense significance in Sanatan Dharma. Devotees observe this sacred period to seek blessings of strength, peace, prosperity, and courage from the Mother Goddess.

The festival commences with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, a ritual that also includes the sowing of barley seeds. This tradition is deeply rooted in spiritual faith as well as ancient mythology.

Why is Barley Sowing Considered Auspicious?

Barley is seen as one of the earliest and most sacred grains. During Navratri, the growth of these seeds is believed to symbolize the family’s fortune for the coming year. If the barley germinates well and grows strong, it is taken as a sign of prosperity, stability, and abundance. On the other hand, slow or weak growth is often viewed as a warning of possible challenges ahead.

Mythological Background

Several legends highlight why barley is sown during Navratri. According to the Puranas, when Goddess Durga destroyed the demons and restored peace on earth, the land was devastated by famine. After her victory, the first crop to sprout on the barren soil was barley, which became a symbol of fertility and renewal.

Another belief states that barley was the very first plant created by Lord Brahma at the time of creation. Since then, it has been regarded as a life-giving grain, representing prosperity and fresh beginnings. This is why sowing barley on the first day of Navratri is considered an act of invoking new energy and divine grace.

How is Barley Sown on Navratri?

On the opening day of Navratri, devotees prepare a small earthen pot filled with clean soil and sow barley seeds in it. The pot is placed near the Kalash during Ghatasthapana and worshipped throughout the nine days. Water is offered regularly, and the sprouting of green shoots is seen as a sign of growth, positivity, and blessings from the Goddess. The stronger and healthier the shoots, the more auspicious the results are believed to be for the family.

Conclusion

The practice of sowing barley during Shardiya Navratri is not just a ritual but a symbolic act of hope, prosperity, and renewal. Starting on September 22, 2025, devotees across the country will follow this age-old tradition, reinforcing their faith in the Goddess and in the cycle of life that brings peace, happiness, and abundance.

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