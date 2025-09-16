Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Thanuja vs Mask Man Harish Battle Turns Ugly in Nominations Special!

In Bigg Boss Telugu 9 tension flared when Thanuja Puttaswamy and Mask Man Harish locked horns during the nominations round. The clash has become a turning point for viewers this season, and it all seems to come down to power, personality and strategy.

It began when nominations were announced and Thanuja nominated Mask Man Harish for eviction. That simple move lit a spark. Harish responded sharply, pushing back on what he saw as unfair targeting. Voices got louder, arguments more personal. Other housemates tried to intervene but Thanuja held her ground. The moment was featured in promos and episode previews, showing the intensity of the exchange and how both refused to yield.

Mask Man Harish has been one of the most controversial commoners in the house. He entered via Agnipariksha, already known for his strong opinions and outspoken comments. Many in the house and outside feel his behaviour has become more abrasive since the show began. Harish has made statements that offended co-contestants and stirred emotional backlash among viewers. Some of his remarks about others being weak or passive, or calling out words like “gundu uncle” have led to criticism and a sense that tensions were bound to erupt.

Thanuja has been firm and confident since she entered the house. Her background as a television actress gives her presence weight. She seems unafraid to challenge the commoners when she believes rules or nominations are being misused. Her nomination of Harish appears to have been both strategic and personal.

Many viewers believe Thanuja saw his behaviour as disruptive and wanted to draw a line. Whether she expected the argument or was ready for the fallout is unclear, but she doubled down on her decision even when Harish tried to shift blame or provoke reaction.

The clash illustrates how the “Owners vs Tenants” format is pushing every contestant into confrontation. Control dynamics, nominations power, and who gets to speak out are all under test. What started as a routine nomination has now become a defining moment for both Thanuja and Harish. As the show advances, this encounter will be remembered for how it exposed cracks in alliances and revealed who’s willing to stand up publicly. Fans are divided but invested. For Bigg Boss Telugu, this is exactly the kind of drama that keeps the show alive.