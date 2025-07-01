ICAI CA May 2025 Result Date Announced: Check Final, Inter, and Foundation Scores at icai.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results of the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations conducted in May 2025 on July 6. This is a welcome relief to thousands of students anxiously waiting to get their results. The release of results at the right time is especially important for students who are going to take part in campus placements, with the registration process beginning on July 10.

Key Details:

Result Date: 6th July 2025

Result Timing:

- CA Final and Intermediate results: 2 PM

- CA Foundation results: 5 PM

Result Access: Candidates can access their results on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in, by inputting their roll number, registration number, and captcha code.

Campus Placement Implications

The announcement date of the result is very important for students who intend to opt for campus placements. With the registration date set on July 10, students will have limited time to check their results, ensure their eligibility, and get themselves registered. Students must be ready and make the necessary arrangements so that they don't lose this chance.

How to Check ICAI CA Results 2025

The candidates can check their results by following these instructions:

Visit the ICAI Website: Go to icai.nic.in

Click on the Result Link: Look for the CA result 2025 link on the home page.

Enter Login Credentials: Provide your registration number, roll number, and PIN number.

Enter Captcha Code: Enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

Submit and Download: Click on 'Submit' and download your result.

Preparation for Campus Placements

The students are requested to prepare in advance by:

Checking Eligibility: Checking their eligibility for campus placements according to their results.

Updating Documents: Keeping all the required documents updated and ready for submission.

Registration: Getting themselves registered at an early date to escape last-minute troubles.

By having their results before time, students can plan their further actions accordingly and utilize the campus placement process to the fullest. The students must remain proactive and vigilant in their preparation to ensure a smooth and successful placement process.

Key Websites to Access Results

Candidates will be able to view their results on the following official websites:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

Stay Updated

For latest updates and alerts, the candidates are requested to visit the official website of ICAI on a regular basis. By doing so, students can avoid missing any key deadlines or opportunities.

