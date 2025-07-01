SSC JE 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Now for 1340 Posts

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the process of registration for the recruitment test of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical), 2025. Eligible applicants can apply online on the official website, ssc.gov.in, by July 21.

Important SSC JE 2025 Recruitment Details

Application Form Submission Last Date: July 21

Last Date for Online Fee Submission: July 22 (11 pm)

Application Form Correction Window: August 1-2

Tentative Exam Dates:

- Paper I: October 27 to 31

- Paper-II: January-February 2026

Toll-Free Helpline Number: 180 030 93063 (for support with the application form)

Eligibility and Application Fee

Age eligibility varies for SSC JE recruitment based on the post. The candidates are requested to check the official notice for comprehensive eligibility criteria. THE SSC JE 2025 application fee is ₹100. But some categories, such as women, SC/ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen, are exempt from the payment of the fee.

Vacancies and Selection Process

The SSC JE 2025 recruitment process will have around 1,340 tentative vacancies. The actual vacancies shall be notified later on the official website. The candidates will be selected through two computer-based tests (Paper I and Paper II).

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for SSC JE 2025 as follows:

Open the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the SSC JE 2025 application link.

Fill up the online application form with the necessary details.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application form and take the printout for future use.

By doing these steps, eligible candidates can easily apply for the SSC JE 2025 recruitment examination.

Also read: PSEB Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download Link