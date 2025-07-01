PSEB Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: Download Link

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the new syllabus for Class 11 Physical Education and Sports for the year 2025-2026. The syllabus is now available on the PSEB official website in PDF, where students can download the syllabus and find any detailed information regarding the course content and examination pattern.

Key Features of the PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus

The syllabus consists of two broad categories: theory and practice. The theory portion deals with conceptual understanding, whereas the practical section deals with skills and activities. The syllabus includes seven chapters, which cover a variety of topics, such as:

The danger of substance use and doping in sport

Introduction to human anatomy and physiology

The importance and advantages of yoga in physical education

Sports psychology and its role towards sports performance enhancement

Key information regarding sports tournaments and competitions

Advantages of Accessing the PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus

By accessing the syllabus in PDF format, students will have a better insight into the topics that they will study throughout the academic year. This will help them prepare well for the 2026 PSEB Class 11 Board Examination. The syllabus gives the students a clear concept of the evaluation system, which will help them concentrate on becoming successful academically.

How to Download the PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus

In order to download the syllabus, students can log into the official PSEB website and download the PDF document. The syllabus is an important document for students, as it gives them a detailed overview of the course material and the format of the exam.

Conclusion

The 2025-2026 PSEB Class 11 Physical Education and Sports Syllabus is a mandatory document for students studying for the board exam. Through the syllabus, students can better comprehend the course content and exam pattern, which can help them be successful academically.

