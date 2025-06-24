How to Make School Bags Lighter for Students and reduce burden!

The heaviness of school bags has become a great issue of concern to both parents and teachers. The belief that the heavier the bag is, the more intensive the learning is, is a false premise that requires a solution. Overburdened school bags are undermining kids' physical and psychological health.

The Alarming Reality

Private schools, especially, appear to put more emphasis on academics than on the health of the pupils, weighing them down with too many books, notebooks, and homework. This makes bags heavy for little shoulders, resulting in backache, exhaustion, and other ailments. Experts advise that the school bag should not weigh more than 10% of the child's body weight.

Recommended Bag Weight Limits

Some guidelines for bag weights according to grade levels are as follows:

Grades 1 and 2: 1.5 to 2 kg

Grades 3 to 5: 2 to 3 kg

Grades 6 to 8: 3 to 4 kg

Grades 9 to 10: 4 to 5 kg

The Impact on Children's Health

The effects of heavy school bags are wide-ranging. Kids are experiencing backaches, and their posture is getting compromised. Additionally, the psychological burden of having to lug heavy bags can result in reduced concentration, crankiness, and loss of interest in studies.

Practical Solutions to Weigh Bags Down

So, how do we weigh school bags down? Here are some practical ideas:

Travel light: Children should carry only what is needed for the day, i.e., books and notebooks.

Storage of essentials separately: Lunch boxes and water bottles must be kept separately in order to minimize bag weight.

Wrapping books, not binding: Books can be wrapped with paper to minimize weight.

Parent-teacher coordination: Schools must take up the issue of bag weight with parents and give them suggestions to minimize the weight.

Advanced notice of lessons: Notifying pupils in advance of the following day's lessons to enable them to prepare and bring only essential books.

Shared storage: Storing textbooks at school can save bag weight.

A Call to Action

It's time that educators, parents, and policymakers reevaluate the load of school bags and set children's health as a priority. Together, we can build a healthier and more balanced education system that doesn't come at the cost of children's well-being.

