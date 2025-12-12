Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2026 Updated: Check New SSC & HSC Schedule
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued a revised timetable for the upcoming Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations for the year 2026. Students appearing for these exams can now check the updated dates through the official website.
Revised Dates Announced
According to the new notification, the examinations that were originally planned for March 4, 2026, have now been shifted. The affected papers will be conducted on March 16, 17, or 18, 2026, depending on the stream and subject. This change applies to students of SSC, HSC General, HSC Science, and Sanskrit boards.
How to Download the Updated GSEB Time Table 2026
Students can follow these steps to view and download the revised schedule:
- Go to the official GSEB service portal: gsebeservice.com
- Look for the link titled “GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2026 Revised Schedule.”
- Open the link to view the updated timetable
- Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference during exam preparation
Summary of Revised Exam Dates
Here is a clear list of the subjects that have been rescheduled:
- SSC (Class 10)
- Subject: Social Science
- Old Date: March 4, 2026
- New Date: March 18, 2026
- HSC General Stream
Basic Elements of Nama: Now on March 17, 2026
History, Biology & Agriculture, Chemistry, Economics & Business Administration, Psychology & Economics, Physics, Mathematics: All shifted to March 18, 2026
- HSC Science Stream
- Biology: Rescheduled to March 16, 2026
- Sanskrit Pratham
- Social Science: Now on March 16, 2026
- Sanskrit Madhyama
- Sociology: Will be held on March 16, 2026
Download the Revised PDF
GSEB has uploaded the full revised timetable in PDF format, which can be downloaded from the official portal. Students are advised to print the document and keep it accessible to avoid any confusion as they prepare for their examinations.
Also read: Andhra Pradesh Winter Holidays 2025-26: Christmas and Sankranti Break Details