Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2026 Updated: Check New SSC & HSC Schedule

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued a revised timetable for the upcoming Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board examinations for the year 2026. Students appearing for these exams can now check the updated dates through the official website.

Revised Dates Announced

According to the new notification, the examinations that were originally planned for March 4, 2026, have now been shifted. The affected papers will be conducted on March 16, 17, or 18, 2026, depending on the stream and subject. This change applies to students of SSC, HSC General, HSC Science, and Sanskrit boards.

How to Download the Updated GSEB Time Table 2026

Students can follow these steps to view and download the revised schedule:

Go to the official GSEB service portal: gsebeservice.com

Look for the link titled “GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2026 Revised Schedule.”

Open the link to view the updated timetable

Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference during exam preparation

Summary of Revised Exam Dates

Here is a clear list of the subjects that have been rescheduled:

SSC (Class 10)

Subject: Social Science

Old Date: March 4, 2026

New Date: March 18, 2026

HSC General Stream

Basic Elements of Nama: Now on March 17, 2026

History, Biology & Agriculture, Chemistry, Economics & Business Administration, Psychology & Economics, Physics, Mathematics: All shifted to March 18, 2026

HSC Science Stream

Biology: Rescheduled to March 16, 2026

Sanskrit Pratham

Social Science: Now on March 16, 2026

Sanskrit Madhyama

Sociology: Will be held on March 16, 2026

Download the Revised PDF

GSEB has uploaded the full revised timetable in PDF format, which can be downloaded from the official portal. Students are advised to print the document and keep it accessible to avoid any confusion as they prepare for their examinations.

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