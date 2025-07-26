Government Sets Up Committee to Reevaluate Engineering College Fee Structure

In response to the ongoing debate over engineering fees, the Andhra Pradesh government has established a special committee to reassess the proposed fee hike in private engineering colleges. Led by Higher Education Council Chairman Professor V. Balakishta Reddy, this committee aims to provide a comprehensive review of the fee structure.

Committee Composition

The committee comprises senior government officials and experts from various fields, including:

Technical Education Commissioner: Devasena

SC Corporation MD

State Audit Department Director

Town Planning Director

Professors from JNTUH and OU

Reason Behind the Formation

The formation of this committee is in response to a court order, which directed the determination of fees within six weeks. Several colleges had approached the court, prompting this decisive action from the government.

Focus of the Review

The committee's review will focus on ensuring that the fee structure is fair and justified. This move comes amid criticism that the Fee Review Committee (FRC) made decisions without thoroughly examining the income and expenditure reports of some colleges.

Current Fee Structure

As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has recommended a minimum fee of Rs. 40,000 for the block period 2023-26 for undergraduate engineering programs. However, the government has notified a fee structure for the academic year 2024-25, subject to the outcome of pending writ appeals.

Implications

The outcome of this review will have significant implications for private engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The committee's recommendations are expected to provide clarity on the fee structure, ensuring that it is fair and reasonable for both colleges and students.

By constituting this committee, the Andhra Pradesh government aims to address the concerns of various stakeholders and ensure that the fee structure is transparent and justified. The committee's findings and recommendations will likely shape the future of engineering education in the state.

