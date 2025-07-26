Bigg Boss 19: OTT Release Date, Salman Khan Record Fees, Contestants, and Other Details!

Salman Khan is back as the host of India's blockbuster reality TV show Bigg Boss, which will be back for its 19th season. The last two seasons have been lackluster, and audiences demand better entertainment from the makers. While the finalized contestants remain unrevealed, some intriguing names are making the rounds.

However, an even more significant topic is Salman Khan's remuneration for this season; according to multiple reports, the Bollywood actor will charge between Rs. 120-150 crores for the shows, which are set to start on August 30.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants List

Salman Khan will host for the first three months on weekends, and the show will also have guest hosts like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and others. Bigg Boss 19 will last for a total of five months, and this will be its biggest season to date. The recently launched teaser already promised that it's going to be bigger and better than before, and it also received an AI twist this time.

It definitely looks like the season is going to be bigger and better than before, and the list of tentative contestants that can participate in the show will further pique your interest. Here are some of the names that are doing the rounds.

Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar, Khushi Duby, Gaurav Taneja, Mr. Faizu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purv Jha, Gaurav Khanna, Dhanashree Verma, Shriram Chandra, Arshifa Khan, and more.

All in all, Bigg Boss 19 promises to bring in more drama than ever before, and with the list of names present above, it will be nothing short of an entertaining ride for audiences who have been fans of the show for long.