Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Will Schools Be Closed on August 27?

The month of August has been full of activity for the students all over India, with festive occasion celebrations coupled with academic schedule pressure. Following Independence Day festivities and preparations for mid-terms, the focus now goes to Ganesh Chaturthi on 27 Aug 2025, creating the question, will schools holiday?

Ganesh Chaturthi and State-wise School Holidays

This year, falling on Wednesday, August 27, Ganesh Chaturthi is among the most significant festivals in western and southern India. The birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the festival is observed with colourful processions, grand pujas, and gatherings of communities.

The celebration is officially a public holiday in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Telangana. Schools in these states are most likely to be closed so that students and families are actively involved in the celebration. But when the festival is not a deeply rooted cultural event in a state, schools are most likely to remain operational as normal until specifically notified by official government announcements.

August 2025: A Month Full of Festivities

This year's academic schedule has been punctuated with many festive holidays. Independence Day (August 15) was enjoyed across the country, while festivals such as Raksha Bandhan (August 9) and Janmashtami (August 16) caused statewide school holidays. Schools in Kerala, on the other hand, are planning for a three-day holiday from August 26 to 28 to celebrate Onam, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

Cultural Breaks Amid Academic Routines

For parents and students, these festivals are more than cultural markers; they are also times of respite amidst challenging school terms. Whether or not schools will be closed on August 27 will depend to a great extent on state-level government policies and regional observance of the festival.

