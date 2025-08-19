Coolie Box Office Crash: Rajinikanth Film Dips Hard, ₹500 Crore Dream Shattered!

Rajnikanth's latest release, Coolie, managed to rake in Rs.400 crores worldwide gross in just four days. The first weekend numbers were extremely satisfactory, but the one concerning thing for the movie's team was the mixed reviews Coolie got right from the word 'go.' People, including Rajni fans, didn't fully like the movie, and despite them appreciating Lokesh Kanagaraj for doing the de-aging right, they weren't happy with the overall product.

Owing to the first-week rush, fans thronged to the screens to watch Coolie, and this was what registered in the movie going big at the box office. However, industry trackers and critics had previously warned that the film might not pass the crucial Monday test, and based on the box office numbers, it appears that Coolie did not pass this test.

From Rs.35 crores in all-India net collection on Sunday, the movie only managed to collect Rs.12 crores on Monday, which is a huge fall. The hindi version's numbers aren't that satisfactory to begin with, and on Monday, those numbers also witnessed a massive fall. This is a bad sign for Coolie, and if this trend continues, it will surely be difficult for the film to touch the Rs.500 crore worldwide gross.

Coolie's breakeven is placed around Rs.600 crores, and it looks like it will nearly be impossible for the film to achieve the same. By the time the final numbers are out, Coolie's Monday collections will be around Rs.15 crores.