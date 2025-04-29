FMGE June 2025 Registration Begins: Apply Online at natboard.edu.in by May 17

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the registration window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the June 2025 session. This crucial examination is mandatory for Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have completed their medical education abroad and wish to practice medicine in India.

Key Details:

Registration Start Date: April 28, 2025, at 3:00 PM

April 28, 2025, at 3:00 PM Last Date to Apply : May 17, 2025, by 11:55 PM

: May 17, 2025, by 11:55 PM Examination Date: July 26, 2025 (in Computer-Based Test mode)

July 26, 2025 (in Computer-Based Test mode) Result Announcement Date: By August 26, 2025

The registration process for FMGE June 2025 is available on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates must complete the application before the deadline of May 17, 2025, to be eligible for the examination.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Select 'FMGE June 2025' from the available list of exams.

Click on the 'Register' option to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details, including name, date of birth, gender, nationality, mobile number, email ID, and other essential information.

Submit the form to receive your User ID and Password on your registered email and mobile number.

Log in using the provided credentials, complete the application form, and submit it.

FMGE is a licensure examination that ensures overseas medical graduates meet the Indian medical practice standards. Only those who successfully clear the FMGE will be eligible to register with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or the respective State Medical Councils, allowing them to legally practice in India.

For any queries or issues related to the application, including payment concerns or transaction failures, candidates can reach the NBEMS support team at +91-7996165333 or visit the helpline portal available via their applicant login.