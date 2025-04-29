No scientific evidence to prove urine therapy can treat any disease: Experts

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) There is no scientific evidence to prove that urine therapy can treat any disease, said health experts on Tuesday, after Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal vouched for its benefits for his knee injury.

In a recent media interview, the veteran actor claimed that he “sipped his urine like a beer first thing in the morning” to heal his injured knee.

"I did for 15 days and when the X-ray reports came in, the doctor was surprised," Rawal said.

“As an oncologist, I must emphasise that while anecdotal experiences like Paresh Rawal's are fascinating, they should not be mistaken for medical advice. There is no scientific evidence supporting urine therapy as a treatment for any diseases whether musculoskeletal injuries or cancer,” Dr. Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS, Delhi, told IANS.

“Even with all the scientific progress and easy access to good healthcare information, it is unfortunate that some people still look for shortcuts and try to promote them. Drinking urine does not cure any health problems. This myth has been proven wrong many times,” added Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Convener, Research Cell, Kerala State IMA.

Urine therapy, also known as Urophagia, is the practice of drinking urine.

In Ayurveda, urine was used to treat asthma, allergies, indigestion, wrinkles and even cancer.

However, the claims are based on anecdotes or ancient texts and have no robust scientific evidence to support the benefits.

On the other hand, there is evidence to show that drinking urine has several health risks, said Shankar.

Many studies showed that urine contains bacteria, which if ingested could be harmful. It can also introduce toxins into the gut and potentially cause further illnesses like stomach infections. Further, because urine is a diuretic, it may also increase a person's risk of dehydration.

Rawal is not the only one to claim the benefits of urine therapy. The list also includes British TV star Ben Grylls and Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquez.

“There is no credible scientific evidence that supports this type of therapy for any benefit whatsoever, urine is actually body based that contains a lot of waste materials which the kidneys filter, and reintroducing it into the body can cause a lot of side effects like infection, electrolytic balance or delayed appropriate medical care,” Dr Charudatt Vaity, a Mumbai-based intensivist told IANS.

The experts noted that recovery from injuries depends on several factors like rest, nutrition, and appropriate medical care. They cautioned the public to rely on evidence-based medicine rather than unverified home remedies.

“It’s important to rely on facts and real science, not on myths or shortcuts,” Jayadevan told IANS.

