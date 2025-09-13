Dussehra Holidays in Karnataka Schools Start on September 20

Schools across Karnataka are set to begin their Dussehra holidays on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The festive break is scheduled to allow students and teachers to participate in celebrations and family activities during one of the state’s most important cultural festivals.

Holiday Duration and Details

The Dussehra vacation in Karnataka will typically span several days, giving students a well-deserved break from academic routines. During this period, schools under various boards, including State Board, CBSE, and ICSE, will remain closed. Teachers and school staff can also take part in local festivities while ensuring that essential administrative tasks continue.

Holiday Start Date: September 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Boards Affected: Karnataka State Board, CBSE, ICSE

Purpose: To allow students and teachers to celebrate Dussehra and participate in family and cultural events

Cultural Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of Karnataka’s most widely celebrated festivals. The occasion marks the triumph of good over evil and is observed with a range of cultural programs, processions, and traditional rituals. By scheduling a school holiday, the state ensures that students and educators can fully engage in these celebrations, fostering cultural awareness and community participation.

Importance for Students and Teachers

The break provides students with a chance to relax, spend quality time with their families, and participate in festive activities. Schools often encourage cultural programs, competitions, and workshops during this time, which help in nurturing creativity and teamwork among students. Teachers also benefit from the pause, allowing them to recharge and prepare for the upcoming academic schedule.

Planning Ahead

Parents and students are advised to plan their travel and festival activities accordingly. While the exact end date of the Dussehra break may vary depending on the school, most institutions are expected to resume classes immediately after the festival concludes. Checking the official notification from individual schools is recommended to avoid confusion.

With the Dussehra holidays starting on September 20, 2025, Karnataka’s students and teachers can look forward to celebrating the festive season while enjoying a well-earned academic break.

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