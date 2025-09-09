Dussehra Holidays in AP: Schools Holidays from September 24 to October 2

Andhra Pradesh Department of Education has declared a 9-day school holiday for the state to observe the Dussehra festival. The break from September 24 to October 2, 2025, will provide students with sufficient time to enjoy cultural activities, quality time with their families, and celebrate the festive atmosphere.

Dussehra Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

Dussehra, on October 2, 2025, is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh, marking the victory of good over evil. The festival is highly anticipated by students, and now they can look forward to a long and peaceful break.

School and Junior College Timetables

While schools will be closed from September 24 to October 2, junior colleges will be closed for a bit shorter duration of time from September 28 to October 5. Christian minority schools, however, will enjoy a 6-day holiday from September 27 to October 2.

Reopening Dates

Schools are to resume on October 3, 2025, after the Dussehra holiday. The students can utilize this long holiday to relax and return rejuvenated to the new school sessions.

Early Start to Holidays

This year, Dussehra is celebrated earlier than last year, meaning a head start for the holidays. Unlike last year, which saw festivities celebrated on October 12, this year's festivities will end on October 2, with students getting a well-needed break to relax with their loved ones.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Schools and Colleges Holiday on September 11 for Emanuel Sekaran Memorial 2025