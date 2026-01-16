Educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district will remain shut for several more days as authorities extend the ongoing holiday period in view of the Magh Mela. All schools up to Class 8—both government and private—will stay closed until January 20, considering the huge influx of devotees expected in the city over the next few days.

Magh Mela Rush Triggers Extended School Holidays

The district administration has taken this decision keeping in mind the extraordinary movement of pilgrims who will be arriving for important bathing events linked to Makar Sankranti and Mauni Amavasya. With lakhs of visitors likely to gather at the Sangam between January 16 and January 20, heavy congestion, traffic restrictions, and diversions are anticipated across major routes.

To prevent inconvenience to school-going children and their families, authorities decided that physical classes will not be held during these dates. The holiday extension applies uniformly to all institutions in Prayagraj, and no school will be allowed to function during the specified period.

Online Classes Recommended to Maintain Academic Flow

The administration has instructed schools to shift to online learning until regular classes resume. This measure has been suggested to avoid disruption in academic schedules and ensure that syllabus completion stays on track despite the extended holidays.