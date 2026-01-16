Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu BO Collections: 190 Crore WW Gross in 4 Days

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, led by Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, has raced ahead of its competitors to dominate the Sankranti box-office battlefield.

The big-ticket family entertainer shattered expectations by soaring past the ₹190 crore mark, collecting an astounding ₹190 crore gross worldwide in just three days, premieres included. Overseas markets have mirrored the domestic frenzy, with the film rapidly closing in on the $3 million milestone in the United States, underscoring its massive international pull.

Powered by packed theatres across India and a rock-solid run abroad, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has locked in the top spot this festive season, emphatically sealing its status as Sankranti’s biggest blockbuster.