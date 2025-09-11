Delhi University Students’ Union Elections 2025: 82 File Nominations, 73 Valid

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, to be held soon, saw a last-minute momentum of hopeful candidates, with 82 students putting in their nominations for the four central panel seats on the final day. Scrutiny afterwards validated 73 of these, while eight were invalidated due to a number of discrepancies.

Breakdown of Nominations

According to figures released by the university, the president’s post attracted the highest interest. Out of 24 nominations, three were rejected and 21 cleared. For the vice president’s seat, 18 students applied, with three found ineligible. The secretary’s post drew 21 nominations, of which 20 were accepted. Meanwhile, for the joint secretary, 19 students filed papers, with two rejected.

Election Schedule and Voting Process

The ultimate list of contesting candidates will be released today after the withdrawal deadline at 12 noon. Polling would be on September 18, 2025, and results are expected the next day. Almost 2.75 lakh students are voters this year. As for polling of the central panel, it would be held through EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), but college-level polls would happen through conventional ballot papers.

Student Groups Announce Candidates

Key student groups have begun unveiling their nominees. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced six of its members, Aryan Mann, Deepika Jha, Govind Tanwar, Kunal Chaudhary, Lakshya Raj Singh, and Yash Dabas, as candidates. The group will announce its four-member central panel later in the day.

Along with this, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) announced that eight of its members have filed their nominations, with the last four candidates to be finalized after scrutiny and withdrawal procedures.

While that's happening, the Left-backed organizations have already announced their seat-sharing arrangement: the All India Students' Association (AISA) will fight for the president and joint secretary posts, and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) will be putting up candidates for vice president and secretary.

High Stakes and Intense Competition

With the declaration of the final list of candidates imminent, the stage is set for a heated battle. The DUSU elections have traditionally been a big-ticket affair, and are even regarded as a launching platform for potential future political leaders.

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