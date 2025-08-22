Dakshina Kannada Schools to Hold Full-Day Classes on Saturdays to Make Up for Rain Holidays

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has said that schools would conduct full-day classes on Saturdays to make up for the holidays announced in view of heavy rains. The move was taken to ensure that schools complete the stipulated 242 days of classes as per the academic calendar.

As per GS Shashidhar, Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration had announced approximately 10 or more holidays for schools given the heavy rains, with different dates in different taluks. With the rains tapering off, the administration intends to compensate for the lost time by conducting extra classes on Saturdays and holidays.

It is to be decided by the Block Education Officers (BEOs) if classes are to be held during the Dasara vacations. If all of them, including SDMC, teachers, students, and parents, agree, schools can hold classes for a few days during the Dasara vacation.

The same scheme will be followed in Pre-University (PU) colleges too. Rajeshwari, Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPU) for Dakshina Kannada, stated that PU colleges have been verbally directed to conduct full-day classes on Saturdays, and each college can decide whether or not to take additional classes.

The decision of the district administration is to ensure that students in Dakshina Kannada do not lose out on their academic calendar because of the holidays caused by rain. By conducting classes on Saturdays and possibly even during holidays, schools and colleges can compensate for the lost time and cover the academic requirements.

