CUET UG Result 2025: When and Where to check?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 exam soon. The CUET UG 2025 was taken in May and June, and the provisional answer key was published in June. Besides, NTA will also declare subject-wise toppers' names and marks with the result.

How to Check CUET UG Result 2025

After the announcement of the result, candidates can verify their scores by completing the following steps:

Open the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG result link

Provide your application number and date of birth

Submit and check your result

Download your scorecard for future reference

CUET UG Examination Details

The CUET UG 2025 test was held from May 13 to June 3, with a re-exam being conducted on June 2 and 4 for the candidates who took the test on May 13 and 16. The re-exam was taken after a few students complained that some questions were not according to the notified syllabus.

Final Answer Key Release

In addition to the result, NTA will also publish the final answer key, which applicants can download from the official portal. The final answer key will be made after checking the objections raised by the applicants and modifying the answer key accordingly.

Important Points to Note

Applicants must provide their application number and date of birth to verify their result.

NTA will not give individual intimation to the candidates regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.

The final key will be made after challenges are verified, and the result will be announced on the basis of the updated key.

Wait for the latest news on the CUET UG 2025 result, and keep visiting the official website regularly for any updates.

