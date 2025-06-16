CUET UG Answer Key 2025 soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. This much-awaited update will allow candidates to analyze their performance and estimate their scores.

Challenging the Answer Key

The candidates will get a chance to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee per question. The objection window will remain open for a specific time, during which the candidates can challenge any discrepancy found by them. Once the objections have been scrutinized, the NTA will design the final answer key on the basis of which the CUET UG 2025 results will be declared.

How to Check the CUET UG Answer Key 2025

Candidates can check the provisional answer key by following these steps:

1. Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Click on the link 'CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key'

3. Login with your application number and date of birth/password

4. See and download the answer key, question paper, and recorded responses

5. Match your answers to estimate your score and raise objections (if any)

Significance of the UET UG Exam

The CUET UG exam is a door to undergraduate admissions in central, state, and private Indian universities. The exam results hold the future of thousands of students in their hands. With the answer key release just around the corner, candidates should be able to expect the results to be announced soon after the last key is published.

Preparation for Result Announcement

Candidates are requested to have their login credentials at hand so that they can access the answer key and other supporting documents. In this way, they can make their result checking a hassle-free and smooth experience. As the CUET UG 2025 results are likely to be released shortly, candidates can get ready to proceed with the next phase of their academic progress.

