MHT CET 2025: PCM Results Out, Check Toppers List Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell has officially declared the MHT CET 2025 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Meanwhile, the results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group will be released tomorrow, June 17, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 Toppers List to Be Released Today

Alongside the results, the CET Cell is also expected to publish the MHT CET 2025 toppers list today, June 16. The list will highlight top-performing candidates from both PCM and PCB streams. Once released, the toppers' PDF will be available for download on the official CET website.

How to Check MHT CET 2025 Toppers List

Visit cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET 2025 Toppers List link (to be activated by CET Cell)

Download the PDF file for PCM and PCB toppers

The toppers list will include key details such as:

Candidate name

Application ID

Percentile score

Subject group (PCM or PCB)

District

Category (if applicable)

Snapshot: MHT CET 2024 Toppers

Last year, 37 students achieved a perfect 100 percentile across both groups.

Harshvardhan Navendu Gupta topped the PCM group.

Pratham Vishnukant Gupta led the PCB group.

Top Colleges Accepting MHT CET Scores

Candidates who excel in MHT CET secure admissions to leading institutions across Maharashtra, including: