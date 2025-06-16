TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 declared; Direct link and How to check!

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) declared the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary results today, June 16, at noon. Students who appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2025 can check their results on the official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

How to Check Your Results

To download your marks memo, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

2. Click the link with the name 'TS Inter Supplementary Results First & Second Year 2025'

3. Fill in your hall ticket number and date of birth

4. Submit the details

5. Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen, download and save for future use

Exam Timeline

The supplementary exams of IPASE 2025 were held following the declaration of main results on April 24. The normal intermediate exams were held between March 6 and March 25. The pass percentage of Class 11 was 66.89%, while 71.37% of Class 12 cleared their examination.

Key Information

General and vocational stream results will be declared simultaneously.

They must provide their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the marks memo.

Results will be uploaded on the website this afternoon at noon.

Stay Prepared

Students must keep their hall tickets ready and access the websites immediately after noon to download their supplementary results. With the announcement of the results, students can now plan their future steps accordingly.

