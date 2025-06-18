CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released: Raise Objections till June 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the release of the CUET provisional answer key 2025 so that aspirants can check and challenge the responses. The provisional answer key is released on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in, and objections can be raised up to June 20, 11:00 pm.

How to Check the CUET Provisional Answer Key

To view the provisional answer key, aspirants must take the following steps:

Go to the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

Go to the "Candidate Activity" area

Click on the CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key link

Provide their application number and date of birth

Save and download the PDF for later use

Objection Window Open

The objection window has been opened by the NTA, and candidates can now object to any error in the answer key. A fee of ₹200 per question needs to be paid for the objection, and objections sent with payment only will be entertained. The NTA will go through all objections, and their decision will be final.

CUET UG 2025 Results

The CUET UG 2025 outcome will be determined on the basis of the corrected answer key following the process of review. Aspirants are requested to scrutinize the provisional answer and submit any objections within the given duration.

Modification in CUET UG Exam Pattern 2025

This year, the CUET UG exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode with three sections, marking a change from previous years. In 2024, the exam was held in hybrid mode (CBT and pen-paper) across 379 cities, including 26 abroad, for nearly 13.48 lakh candidates.

Important Dates

Objection window open: June 17 to June 20, 11:00 pm

CUET UG 2025 results: To be announced after the review process

Direct Link

Aspirants have direct access to the provisional answer key and can lodge objections through the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

By publishing the provisional answer key, NTA gives the candidates a chance to go through the answers and object to them, so that the exam process is transparent and fair.

