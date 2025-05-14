CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: Date, Time, and Step-by-step process!

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education will publish the Class 12th results of students who sat for the +2 examination in Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. More than 2 lakh students have been eagerly anticipating the release of the results, which will be a key academic milestone in their academic lives.

When to Expect the Results

Though the date for declaring the result has not been announced, the board has finished evaluating and is set to provide the results online. Parents, students, and teachers are all waiting patiently for the official declarations.

How to Check the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025

After the results are announced, students can view them online on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Here is a step-by-step guide to enable students to view their results:

Go to the official website: orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link which reads, "CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025"

Enter vital details such as Roll Number and Registration Number

Click on SUBMIT, and your result will be shown

Download the scorecard for future use

Details Mentioned on the Odisha 12th Marksheet

Students should verify all these details on the marksheet:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade/Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Alternate Method of Checking Results

In case the internet facility is not available, students can also check their results through SMS. To receive the results, enter "RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER" and send it to 56263.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Candidates should monitor the official websites to keep themselves posted on the announcements related to the results. Once the evaluation procedure comes to a standstill, all eyes wait patiently for the release of the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025.

