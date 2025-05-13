CBSE 10th Results 2025 Topper: Meet Savi Jain Who Scored 499/500 and Aspires to Clear UPSC

On May 13, 2025, the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The recorded pass percentage for class 12 is 88.39%, whereas the overall pass rate for class 10 is still 93.66%.

Savi Jain of Scottish International School in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, received an all-India rank of 1 in the board exams and topped the CBSE Class 12 with 499/500 marks. Savi wants to serve the country by becoming an IAS official. Savi's mother stays at home while her father works as a businessman.

Savi shared her success story, stating that she used to study for four to five hours every day. She was able to attend tuition after school and then have a break. "I followed a fixed daily schedule, planning which subject to focus on. I wanted to know each topic so well that I was sure of at least 99% of it."

Savi attributed her accomplishment to her teacher and parents. "My parents, instructors, principals, administrators, and the school director deserve all the credit for my accomplishments. They have all been instrumental in believing in my abilities and in helping me achieve this milestone.

The young girl, who just achieved a major academic milestone, looks ahead to achieving another crucial goal. “Looking ahead, I aspire to become a civil servant and join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). My message to other students is simple: work hard, stay consistent, and always learn from your mistakes."