Chhath Puja School Holidays 2025: UP, Bihar, and Other States from October 25?

As the holiday season rolls on in 2025, schools in many Indian states are preparing for yet another holiday season, this time for the sacred Chhath Puja festivities, which will be observed between October 25 and October 28. The four-day festival, devoted to the Sun God, is an important event in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where it is observed with great passion.

School Closures Across States

In Bihar, schools will be closed till October 29, 2025, so that students and teachers can join the celebrations. The Education Department has declared the holiday to make space for the celebrations, and schools will resume on October 30, 2025.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh have already undergone a Diwali vacation on October 20-23, 2025, and will possibly take another holiday between October 25-28, 2025, for Chhath Puja. While an official announcement is pending, preparations for the festival have begun among the families.

Schools in Rajasthan are already on vacation through October 25, 2025, and will possibly take more holidays during Chhath Puja, subject to the local customs and community involvement.

Festival of Chhath Puja Celebration

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival, replete with rituals and traditions. The calendar for 2025 is as follows:

October 25: Nahay-Khaay, day one of purification and preparation

October 26: Kharna, day of fasting and evening prayers

October 27: Sandhya Arghya, prayers and offerings to the setting sun

October 28: Usha Arghya, final ritual with morning prayers to the sun rising

During this time, families gather to perform rituals, blessings, and celebrate the festival with much fervor. The school closures will allow students to join in the celebrations and share time with loved ones.

A Time for Family and Reflection

The Chhath Puja holiday is a much-needed respite for students to soak up the rich culture and traditions of the festival. It's a period of reunions, communal happiness, and religious introspection, and thus, a very important event in the lives of millions.

Also read: AP Rains: Heavy Rains from October 24 to 28; Schools and Colleges May Get Holidays