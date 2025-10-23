Chhath Puja Holidays 2025: Schools Closed Across States — Full Details Inside

Schools across several states in India are closed for the festive holidays as the Chhath Puja celebrations begin from October 25 to October 28, 2025. After the Diwali holidays, students are now enjoying another round of school holidays for Chhath Puja. The festival, celebrated with great devotion, holds special importance in Bihar and is also observed with enthusiasm in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and several other regions.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Bihar

The Bihar Education Department has declared an official school holiday for Chhath Puja. All schools across the state will remain closed until October 29, 2025, allowing students and teachers to participate in the rituals and celebrations. Schools will reopen on October 30, 2025 after the holidays.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, schools had already observed Diwali holidays from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Now, a Chhath Puja holiday is likely to be declared from October 25 to October 28, though an official notification from the education department is still awaited. Many families have already begun preparations, anticipating the extended holidays for this auspicious occasion.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, schools are closed until October 25, 2025, as part of the festive holidays. However, the government has not yet issued any formal announcement regarding additional Chhath Puja holidays. Depending on local traditions and participation, the state may extend school holidays further.

Chhath Puja 2025: Festival Schedule

This year, Chhath Puja will be observed over four days—from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Each day of the festival carries special significance:

October 25: Nahay-Khaay – the first day of purification and preparation.

October 26: Kharna – a day of fasting and evening offerings.

October 27: Sandhya Arghya – prayers and offerings made to the setting sun.

October 28: Usha Arghya – the concluding ritual with prayers to the rising sun.

With schools closed and holidays declared across states, families and students are set to celebrate Chhath Puja 2025 with joy, devotion, and togetherness.

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